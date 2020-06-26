Welsh housing market opens for business

Wales has re-opened of its housing market for business.

‘The threat of coronavirus hasn’t gone away but thanks to the efforts we have all made over the last few months, the number of people contracting coronavirus each day in Wales is falling, so too is the risk of meeting somebody with virus’, said First Minister Mark Drakeford, when announcing the change.

‘Given the progress we have made, we are able to take some additional cautious steps to further unlock our society and economy’

Since from Monday 22 June letting and estate agents have been allowed to reopen their offices while the five-mile Coronavirus travel restrictions have been lifted for the property sector. Viewings of empty properties and house moves are permitted as are * Relaxation of restrictions on house moves has also come into force in Scotland as part of its move to ‘Phase two’ of its coronavirus lockdown exit.