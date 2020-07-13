Welsh Government ‘encouraged’ by landlord response to virus

Landlords have been praised by the Welsh Government for the support being given to tenants.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, landlords remain responsible for keeping their properties safe and in good repair, the Welsh Government has reminded landlords and letting

‘We are encouraged by the positive and proactive approach many landlords and managing agents are taking to support their tenants through this crisis’, said the guidance’, says updated guidance to landlords and letting agents

‘This has included landlords negotiating rental payment plans with tenants where their income has decreased as a result of the crisis, and affordable repayment plans where tenants have fallen into arrears.

‘We would encourage you to continue to be supportive to your tenants and deliver maximum flexibility throughout this crisis, wherever possible’.

But the guidance reminds landlords that ‘the Minister for Housing and Local Government is clear that she expects landlords to pass on the benefit of any mortgage repayment holiday to tenants’.