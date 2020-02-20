UK Coastal Property Investment Hotspots

Many people dream of owning a place by the seaside, and comparethemarket have looked at the coastal property hotspots in the UK to discover the best options.

They studied over 100 seaside towns in the UK, comparing weather, beach quality and real estate value to discover the ultimate coastal property hotspots for second homes by the sea, whether you are renting out or enjoying for yourself.

The top ten coastal property hotspots is dominated by areas in the south of England, with not a single appearance from a Scottish or northern town.

Coming out on top is the charming seaside town of Southwold. Sitting pretty on the Suffolk Heritage Coast, this town is unlike any other UK seaside resort, bursting with photogenic streets, fascinating history and a thriving market atmosphere.

Possible annual rental revenue from Southwold is way more than any other seaside town, at £115,689, with an average daily rate coming in at £334. The price of a coastal property here may be a bit steep at an average of £540,511, but you could certainly reap the financial benefits in the long run.

The beach quality scores a 2.5 out of 4 from the Environment Agency, the average July temperature is just under 21ºC with only 50.9 mm of rain.

Not far behind in the rankings of coastal property hotspots sit Felixstowe, also in Suffolk, Teignmouth in Devon and Folkstone in the South East, all with perfect 4 out of 4 beach rankings, low rainfall, and strong average temperatures.

Mark Gordon, Director, Money & Mortgages, commented: ‘If you are looking to escape the city and find yourself a second home by the sea, it appears the south of the UK would be your best bet, offering the great summer weather and higher revenue. However, although you may have to compromise a little on the sunshine, seaside homes in the North can be considerably cheaper yet still give a good return!’

Top 10 UK Coastal Property Hotspots