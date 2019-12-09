UK Average Property Rent Cools in November

Average property rent across the UK cooled in November, according to the latest rental index from Goodlord.

Average property rent across the UK as a whole stood at £898 in November – a decrease from October’s average of £925. This is the lowest average property rent recorded since March, when average rents also averaged £898 throughout the UK, pointing to a seasonal trend.

Marginal decreases were recorded in all but one of the eight regions monitored by Goodlord, returning to the levels seen before the summer surge. The North West saw the biggest decrease, with the average property rent dropping 5% month-on-month – taking the average in the North West to £663.

Elsewhere, the average property rent dropped slightly, with 1% to 4% month-on-month decreases recorded across the regions.

November also saw the average rental void period increase across the UK.

The average for void periods for the UK increased to 24 days in November, up from 18 days in October, with six of the eight regions monitored by Goodlord seeing an increase. The current average of 24 days is now slightly higher than the year to date average of 20 days, which is as expected following a busy summer of lettings.

The increases in void periods during November were small in most areas, as the market steadies itself ahead of the Christmas lull, but a larger jump was seen in the East Midlands, where the average void period increased from 17 days in October to 28 days in November.

There was no change in London, where average void periods held steady at 14 days. The South West was the only region to see a decrease, with average void periods dropping from 18 days in October to 17 days in November.

Tom Mundy, COO at Goodlord, commented: ‘As these numbers suggest, we can expect to see longer void periods and slightly lower rental averages as Christmas approaches and winter continues, which traditionally tends to be a slower period for lettings.’

He continued: ‘Void periods are likely to creep up further in the coming months – January had the longest average void periods over the course of 2019 at 29 days, a trend that held throughout the winter months before dipping down dramatically during the summer.’