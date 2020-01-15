Top UK Areas for Property Buyer Demand

The top areas in the UK for property buyer demand have been revealed, where buy to let buyers should consider making property investments.

The research by estate agent comparison site, GetAgent.co.uk, has revealed that Falkirk, Bristol and Sale are currently some of the most sought-after areas for UK property buyers.

The latest data shows that buyer demand across the 100 biggest UK towns and cities is currently sat at 41 per cent, a 1 per cent drop on the previous quarter with no movement on an annual basis. In London, current demand is at 35 per cent, up 2 per cent on the previous quarter and 4 per cent year on year.

With buyer demand at 61 per cent, Falkirk is home to the highest level of homebuyer demand in the UK, with Bristol and Sale hot on its heels with a score of 59 per cent and 58 per cent respectively.

North of the border, Glasgow (57 per cent) and Edinburgh (57 per cent) also prove popular with UK homebuyers, while commuter towns Woking and Dartford (56 per cent), along with Sheffield (55 per cent), Exeter (54 per cent) and Cambridge (52 per cent), also rank in the top 10 hottest spots.

In the capital, Bexley retains its title as one of the most in-demand boroughs for London homebuyers at 59 per cent, with other peripheral boroughs such as Waltham Forest (57 per cent), Havering (49 per cent), Sutton (49 per cent) and Bromley 46 per cent) ranking high.

Lewisham, Hillingdon, Barking and Dagenham, Kingston and Redbridge are also amongst some of the most popular boroughs to buy at present.

On a quarterly basis, Woking, Cambridge and Bournemouth have seen some of the largest quarterly uplifts in demand, increasing between 4.7-6.8 per cent. In London, a prime central fightback sees the City of London, Westminster and Kensington and Chelsea top the table.

Annually, Woking ranks first again, with demand up 14 per cent since the start of last year, along with Exeter and Bristol. Waltham Forest, Redbridge and Sutton are the London boroughs where homebuyer activity has increased the most over the last year.

Founder and CEO of GetAgent.co.uk, Colby Short, commented: ‘Nationally, we sit pretty much where we were a year ago where current levels of buyer demand are concerned and while festive seasonality has a part to play, it may also take a little while longer before December’s election boost in buyer sentiment becomes apparent at a top-level.

‘However, the UK property market is extremely diverse and it’s clear that some areas have already jumped the gun with notable uplifts in buyer demand levels both year on year and in the last quarter alone, with many pockets also enjoying very high levels of current buyer demand despite wider market conditions.

‘The more affordable boroughs around London’s peripheries continue to be the most popular amongst the capital’s buyers, however, there are signs that prime central London is beginning to fight back with demand on the up at the top end of the market.’