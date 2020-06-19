The house hunt is on

Online house hunting is continuing at a pace, and properties outside London dominate buyers’ the top search list, the property website Zoopla.

‘It’s great to see a wide range of locations included in our list of most viewed properties since the market reopened four weeks’ ago, including the Midlands, Yorkshire and the North West’, said Zoopla consumer spokesperson Tom Parker. ‘What’s more, the wide range of homes in the list is a promising indication that people are browsing the market with an intent to buy, something that will be of relief to vendors across the UK’.

The majority of the top ten most-viewed properties had a guide or asking price of £300,000 or under, indicating that affordability is at the forefront of buyers’ minds. Just three mega-mansions are included on the list, indicating that many Brits are favouring attainability over aspiration, said Zoopla.

It believes data showing that since 13 May estate agents have received homebuyer enquiries at the rate of one every 1.1 seconds reflects a boost in consumer demand.