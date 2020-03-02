Terraced Houses Most Popular Property Purchase

Terraced houses were the most popular property purchase over the last year, according to the latest research by estate agent comparison site, GetAgent.co.uk.

Their research, using sales data from the Land Registry for 2019, showed that terraced houses top the list with 29.4 per cent of all transactions, closely followed by semi-detached properties with 29 per cent. Detached homes accounted for 24.4 per cent of sales, while flats proved the least popular nationally with just 17.3 per cent of transactions.

Major Cities

Terraced houses proved popular for those living in major cities as well, accounting for the most transactions in 13 out of 20 major cities, with Portsmouth home to the highest percentage of terraced house transactions at 58 per cent.

In Oxford, popularity is tied between semi-detached homes and terraced houses, both accounting for 33 per cent of transactions.

Semi-detached homes proved the outright most popular in Swansea, Sheffield and Leeds, while homebuyers in Bournemouth, London and Southampton had a greater preference for flats.

County Level

At county and district level, detached houses proved the most popular across 34 locations with Ceredigion home to the highest number of detached transactions as a percentage of all transactions at 51 per cent.

Terraced houses accounted for the highest percentage of sales in 16 locations, proving the most popular in Blaenau Gwent (65 per cent), followed by semi-detached homes in 14 areas with South Yorkshire and Port Talbot home to the highest percentage of sales (40 per cent)

Flats were the most popular in just London, although Berkshire did also see flats tie with terraced houses as the most popular property purchase.

Detached and semi-detached homes tied for popularity in both the East Riding of Yorkshire and Staffordshire, while Berkshire and Northumberland saw semi-detached and terraced homes come out top for popularity amongst home buyers.

Founder and CEO of GetAgent.co.uk, Colby Short, commented: ‘The terraced house tops the table for home buyer popularity for a few reasons. First of all, it offers more space at a more reasonable price point to a semi-detached or detached home and is the logical ‘next step’ for home buyers looking to put down stronger roots when advancing from a flat.

‘It also allows housebuilders to provide more stock in new developments with the space they have to build on and so this heightened level of supply hitting the market for the first time also increases the number of sales for this property type.’