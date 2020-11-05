Tenant moves permitted during latest lockdown

Landlords can advertise rentals, arrange tenant viewings, allow tenants to move in and out of their properties during the latest Coronavirus restriction coming into force in England on 5 November, the Government has announced.

‘Estate and letting agents can operate, show homes and sales suites can remain open and property viewings, mortgage valuations and surveys can take place’, a message to the housing industry’ signed by Housing Minister Robert Jenrick has confirmed.

‘We can all play our part in ensuring that building and repairing homes can continue safely during this period and that people can buy, sell and move home’, said the minister.

Renters and homeowners can still move house although guidance on moving home must be followed. Removal firms and estate agents may continue to operate and tradespeople such as electricians, plumbers and repairers of domestic appliances will still be allowed to enter peoples’ homes, subject to following safety recommendations.

The furlough scheme giving financial support for continued employment of staff by firms affected by the new lockdown has been extended until December. Mortgage holidays to homebuyers are also to be extended but there has been no announcement of any scheme in England giving financial support to hard-pressed private rented sector tenants.