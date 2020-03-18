Support Needed for Tenants Affected by Coronavirus

Support is needed for tenants affected by the Coronavirus during these troubling times, as many are asked to take unpaid leave from work.

Landlords have been called upon by the housing minister in Scotland, Kevin Stewart, to support tenants facing financial hardship as a consequence of the Coronavirus pandemic and ensure that they are not evicted.

Mr Stewart said: ‘No landlord should evict a tenant because they have suffered financial hardship due to Coronavirus and we are actively considering how best this can be addressed.

‘This is part of our urgent consideration on what wider measures can be put in place to support people against the economic impacts of Coronavirus and further announcements will be made.

‘People affected by Coronavirus who are concerned about paying their rent can claim Universal Credit from the Department for Work and Pensions which includes support for housing costs, if eligible.’

Meanwhile, landlord bodies the RLA and NLA have called for a package of measures from Government and mortgage lenders to support tenants and landlords affected by the Coronavirus.

In a joint statement, the Residential Landlords Association and the National Landlords Association, said: ‘We are encouraging all landlords to work positively with tenants to provide support where needed throughout this difficult period. Landlords should be as flexible as they can to help tenants facing payment difficulties resulting from the impact of the Coronavirus.

‘To support landlords in this we are calling for a package of measures from Government and mortgage providers. This includes a temporary scrapping of the five week wait before Universal Credit claimants get their first payment, pausing the final phase of restricting mortgage interest relief to the basic rate of income tax and ensuring lenders look sympathetically on requests by landlords for mortgage payment holidays where their income is being affected through reduced or non-payment of rent.’