‘Sticking plaster ban’ extended six weeks

The current ban on bailiff evictions for all but the worst cases of tenant abuse has been extended for ‘at least 6 weeks’, communities secretary Robert Jenrick has announced. It will now run to 21 February.

Court rules and procedures introduced in September to support both tenants and landlords will remain in place and be regularly reviewed, said Jenrick. The courts will continue to prioritise cases, such as those involving anti-social behaviour, illegal occupation and perpetrators of domestic abuse in the social sector.

Except in the most serious circumstances, landlords continue to be required to give 6-month notice periods to tenants until at least 31 March.

The National Residential Landlords Association immediately branded the move as ‘a sticking plaster that will ultimately lead to more people losing their homes’.

‘It means tenants’ debts will continue to mount to the point where they have no hope of paying them off, leading eventually to them having to leave their home’, said National Residential Landlords Association chief executive Ben Beadle.

‘Instead the Government should recognise the crisis facing many tenants and take immediate action to enable them to pay their debts as is happening in Scotland and Wales. The objective should be to sustain tenancies in the long term and not just the short term’.

But Citizens Advice acting chief executive Alistair Cromwell, said the Government had made the right decision. ‘Renters who are struggling with arrears shouldn’t face the prospect of losing the roof over their head when everyone is being asked to stay at home’, he said.

‘However, there are still hundreds of thousands of people in arrears and this debt will continue to hang over them. The Government should put in place targeted financial support for tenants in England who’ve fallen behind on their rent’.

For Shelter, chief executive Polly Neate said it would be impossible for people to follow the order to stay at home if they no longer had a home, making the Government’s decision to stop bailiffs from physically evicting people ‘the right call’.

‘While this ban doesn’t halt the evictions process entirely, it is the minimum required to keep more people safe in their homes’, she said.

‘Even with the bailiff ban extended until February, we know people will still become homeless’.