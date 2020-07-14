Scottish rent law is timed out

A proposed bill to control rent levels in Scotland has been dropped due to lack of time.

Introduced in June this year, the Fair Rents (Scotland) Bill would have prevented landlords increasing rent by more than a set level, allowed tenant to ask rent officers to set a ‘fair open market rent’, and require landlords to record the rent they charge in a public register.

A private members bill, it had nevertheless progressed through early stages and was due to be debated by Holyrood’s Local Government Committee. But that committee has now said that, due to its heavy workload, it cannot allocate an appropriate amount of time to provide proper scrutiny of the proposed legislation.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Labour has called for the Scottish Government to adopt the proposed change of law as a Government bill.