Re-opening courts ‘an important step’

Priority will be given to long-standing possession claims and actions involving anti-social behaviour when the current moratorium on evictions is ended on 23 August.

So said Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Christopher Pincher, in answer to a Parliamentary Question.

Ending the current pause in possession claims will be an important step towards transitioning out of emergency measures, allowing the market to operate by ensuring all people – landlords and tenants – have appropriate access to justice, he said.

‘However, we recognise that when possession cases are being heard, further steps may be needed to protect the most vulnerable. Landlords must follow strict procedures if they want to gain possession of their property, depending on the type of tenancy agreement in place and the terms of it.

‘The Government has also been working closely with the judiciary, legal representatives, the advice sector and housing sector stakeholders through a working group convened by the Master of the Rolls. This group is considering arrangements that will mean that courts are better able to address the need for appropriate protection of all parties in the current legislative framework once the suspension of proceedings ends’.