Poole HMO landlord banned for five year

Poole landlord Mahmut Gilgil has received a five-year banning order preventing him from letting or managing housing in the UK.

Gilgil, of 51 Blandford Road, Poole, received the ban after being convicted last year of 12 offences of failing to comply with Management of houses in multiple occupation regulations. He was fined £250 for each offence, £3,000 in total, and ordered to pay costs of £3,425 and £30 surcharge to fund victim services.

Breaches included breaking the rules on fire regulations, maintenance of common areas and wider property defects affecting the safety and welfare of the tenants.

Bournemouth Council said that due to the severity of the offences, it had taken the decision to seek a banning order preventing Gilgil managing or letting let properties. That order has now been granted.

‘Landlords have a duty to manage their properties well and in accordance with the necessary regulations. The scale of the offences committed by this landlord meant that this action was considered absolutely necessary and proportionate and I hope it sends out a clear message that rogue landlords who are putting residents’ health and safety at risk and poorly managing their properties will be dealt with’, said Bournemouth Councillor Kieron Wilson, who is portfolio holder for Housing.