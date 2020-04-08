NLA and RLA finalise merger

Landlords have a new national association.

A merger approved last year by members of the London-based National Landlords Association and the Manchester-based Residential Landlords Association was formalised last week.

The new National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) has more than 80,000 landlord members. ’The more we grow this number, the stronger our voice will be’, said first chairperson of the combined body, Jodi Berg OBE.

‘We need to encourage landlords to come together and support each other and work with other areas of the sector to bring about positive change for both landlords and tenants’.

Berg takes over from NLA chairmen Adrian Jeakings and RLA chairman Alan Ward. Both will stay involved as NRLA board members.

‘While we are operating under unprecedented circumstances at present, we would like to reassure members that we are here to support them through these unchartered waters and that, as a united organisation, we are stronger together’, said NRLA chief executive Ben Beadle.

Berg has spent 30 years working within the management of public and public interest bodies. Following an early career as a solicitor, she entered the ombudsman world, specialising in resolving disputes and complaints, acting as the Independent Complaints Reviewer for HM Land Registry and housing sector regulators, the Housing Corporation and the Tenant Services Authority.

She has also acted as a non-executive director of the Tenancy Deposit Scheme and chaired public bodies including an NHS Trust, the Administrative Justice Forum and a probation service.