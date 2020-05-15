Nine in ten landlords help tenants in need

Over 90 per cent of landlords who had received a request from tenants for support during the coronavirus crisis responded positively, a survey by the National Residential Landlords Association has found.

The help given was in the form of a rent reduction or deferral, a rent-free period, early release from a tenancy or a refund on service charges included in rents for homes of multiple occupation.

Over 4,500 landlords were surveyed, reported the former Residential landlords Association website – which still operates as a separate entity despite the merger of the RLA and the National Landlords Association.

Of the landlords surveyed, 44 per cent had been asked for help by at least one tenant and 90 per cent of those had acted positively.

Ben Beadle, chief executive of the National Residential Landlords Association said: ‘Whilst many tenants have been able to continue paying their rents in full and on time, in accordance with Government advice, we recognise the strain that many others are under at this difficult time’, said NRLA chief executive Ben Beadle. ‘That is why it is good news that, as our research shows, nearly all the landlords approached for help by their tenants are responding positively.

‘With no direct support aside from a mortgage deferment, landlords are playing their part to avoid unnecessary anxiety for tenants and our figures show that the vast majority of tenants and landlords have a good relationship with each other’.