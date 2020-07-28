New law to fast-track property development

New laws laid before Parliament will mean full planning applications will not be required to demolish and rebuild unused buildings as homes and commercial and retail properties.

Homeowners will also be able to add up to two additional storeys to their homes to create additional living space through a fast track approval process.

‘We are reforming the planning system and cutting out unnecessary bureaucracy to give small business owners the freedom they need to adapt and evolve, and to renew our town centres with new enterprises and more housing’, said Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick.

‘These changes will help transform boarded up, unused buildings safely into high quality homes at the heart of their communities. It will mean that families can add up to two storeys to their home, providing much needed additional space for children or elderly relatives as their household grows’.

The new rules will come into effect by September.

The minister also promised new plans to reform England’s planning system ‘to deliver more high-quality, well-designed homes, and beautiful and greener communities for people to live in. Cutting out bureaucracy to get Britain building, while protecting high standards. Developers will still need to adhere to building regulations’.