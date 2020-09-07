New forms, formats and guidance

Revision of possession regulations has brought a flurry of new rental forms, formats and guidance notes from the Government.

Included in the release COVID-19 and renting: guidance for landlords, tenants and local authorities is the updated Guidance for landlords and tenants and

Technical guidance on eviction notices

Ten ‘prescribed forms’, which landlords must use when proposing certain legal actions (including possession proceedings), have been published by the Government and are available to download free as Word documents.

The ten are:

The prescribed forms that apply to secure tenancies have also been changed to reflect the changes to possession procedures in the Coronavirus Act 2020. The relevant forms are:

This form should be used by landlords where: possession of accommodation let under a secure fixed term tenancy is sought on one of the grounds in Schedule 2 to the Housing Act 1985, the tenancy contains a provision which allows the landlord to bring it to an end before the fixed term expires

There is also updated Government advice on moving home during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, including tenants moving home.