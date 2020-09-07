New forms, formats and guidance

- Readers Rating
Revision of possession regulations has brought a flurry of new rental forms, formats and guidance notes from the Government.
Included in the release COVID-19 and renting: guidance for landlords, tenants and local authorities is the updated Guidance for landlords and tenants and
Technical guidance on eviction notices
Ten ‘prescribed forms’, which landlords must use when proposing certain legal actions (including possession proceedings), have been published by the Government and are available to download free as Word documents.
The ten are:
- Tenancy form 1: notice proposing different terms for a statutory periodic tenancy
- Tenancy form 2: application referring a notice proposing different terms for a statutory periodic tenancy to the Tribunal
- Tenancy form 3: notice seeking possession of a property let on an assured tenancy or an assured agricultural occupancy
- Tenancy form 4: landlords’ notice proposing a new rent under an assured periodic tenancy of premises situated in England
- Tenancy form 5: landlords’ or licensors’ notice proposing a new rent or licence fee under an assured agricultural occupancy of premises situated in England
- Tenancy form 6: application referring a notice proposing a new rent under an assured periodic tenancy or agricultural occupancy to a Tribunal
- Tenancy form 6A: Notice seeking possession of a property let on an assured shorthold tenancy
- Tenancy form 7: application to the Tribunal for a determination of a rent under an assured shorthold tenancy
- Tenancy form 8: tenants’ notice proposing that an assured tenancy be replaced by an assured shorthold tenancy
- Tenancy form 9: landlords’ notice proposing an assured shorthold tenancy where the tenancy meets the conditions for an assured agricultural occupancy
The prescribed forms that apply to secure tenancies have also been changed to reflect the changes to possession procedures in the Coronavirus Act 2020. The relevant forms are:
This form should be used by landlords where: possession of accommodation let under a secure fixed term tenancy is sought on one of the grounds in Schedule 2 to the Housing Act 1985, the tenancy contains a provision which allows the landlord to bring it to an end before the fixed term expires
- Part II Notice of Seeking Termination of Tenancy and Recovery of Possession, section 83 of the Housing Act 1985
There is also updated Government advice on moving home during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, including tenants moving home.