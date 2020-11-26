Mumbles house prices are something to shout about

Mumbles in Wales is currently Britain’s top coastal house price hotspot. Property portal Rightmove has reported.

‘The quaint seaside town, nestled on the coast of Swansea Bay, has seen average asking prices rise by 47 per cent since 2015, which is a bigger five-year increase than any coastal area in Britain’, it said.

The average asking price of a home in Mumbles is currently £345k, some £111k more expensive than five years ago and £22k more than the national average.

Camber in East Sussex, and Fowey in Cornwall, were ranked next in Rightmove’s study. Both notched up 45 per cent increases in asking prices over the last five years.

Sandbanks in Poole – one of the most exclusive enclaves in the country – remains the most expensive coastal location in Britain, with average asking prices of almost £1.2m.

Meanwhile Seaford in East Sussex was the coastal town that saw the biggest spike in interest over the past 12 months. Buyer searches for the south coast town more than doubled in the last year.

‘Relocating to a coastal area is a dream move for many home-hunters and it’s safe to say that lockdown has intensified that desire to live beside the sea for many people’, said Rightmove’s director of property data, Tim Bannister. ‘Properties in seaside towns usually come at a premium, but what’s fascinating about this list of coastal price hotspots is that there’s a relatively wide range of price points. Mumbles has always been a popular destination among British holidaymakers and therefore it stands to reason that home-hunters would seek it out for their year-round fix of sand and sea’.