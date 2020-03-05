More Women Making Buy to Let Property Investments

More women are making buy to let investments, attracted by the stable reputation of the buy to let property investment market.

The number of women investing in buy to let properties in the UK has increased slightly to reach almost half the total, according to new research.

Women investors now account for 47 per cent of the 2.5 million buy to let property owners in the UK up from 46 per cent the year before, narrowing the gender gap in the investment class, according to the research by London estate agents Ludlowthompson.

The number of female residential property landlords rose by 5 per cent to 1.2 million for the 2016/17 tax year, up from 1.1 million the previous year, according to the latest available HMRC data.

The narrowing of the gender gap in buy to let investment reflects how property has become an increasingly popular investment among women.

The company cited research from Kings College London that suggests that women are generally less likely to make high-risk investments. The relatively transparent business model, regular pay-outs, and low-price volatility associated with buy to let property as opposed to shares has contributed to the rise in popularity of the asset class among women.

The narrowing of the gender gap among buy to let investors stands in contrast to the gender split across other asset classes such as cryptocurrency where women represent just 8.5 per cent of investments, and stocks and shares ISAs where women account for only 43 per cent, owning 957,000 shares ISAs compared with 1.2 million men.

Stephen Ludlow, chairman of Ludlowthompson, said: ‘The buy to let sector has a reputation of providing stable, long-term returns. Whilst some investors have become distracted by more speculative investments, buy to let continues to build increasing interest amongst investors who value income and long-term growth.

‘It may not be long before we see a 50/50 gender split amongst buy to let investors, which is significant given the much wider gaps in other asset classes, such as equities.’