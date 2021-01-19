Minister claims Welsh empty homes success

More than 500 grant applications have been received by the Welsh Government’s Empty Homes Grant Scheme in the year since it was announced by deputy minister for economy and transport Lee Waters.

The £10m scheme is open to home owners across the extended Valleys Taskforce area, which runs from Carmarthenshire in West Wales to Torfaen in East Wales, with the addition of Gwendraeth and Amman Valleys.

Phase Two of the scheme was launched in July 2020.

‘Despite the pandemic causing a delay on the scheme for many months, and the floods that impacted many Valleys Taskforce areas, we have seen great progress’, said Waters. ‘Local authorities have worked hard to roll out this scheme and provide the necessary match funding to make this success.

‘This scheme has not only brought empty properties back in to use but has also supported the foundations of our local economies by providing work for small local businesses in the construction sector. The retrofitting element also means it is supporting our decarbonisation agenda while also reducing energy bills’.

To be eligible for the Valleys Taskforce Empty Homes Scheme, homes need to have been empty for at least six months. Applicants to the scheme are also restricted to one grant per person.