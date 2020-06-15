Marsh names as new Property Ombudsman

From October 2020, Rebecca Marsh will take over as Property Ombudsman from Katrine Sporle, whose five year term comes to an end on 31st October.

Marsh is currently chief ombudsman at the Legal Ombudsman and was previously the deputy ombudsman and executive director of operations and investigations at the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman.

The Property Ombudsman’s role is to review, impartially, complaints made by members of the public against agents. The aim is to promote a resolution in full and final settlement of a complaint.

Where the Ombudsman is satisfied that the actions of an agent have disadvantaged a complainant, and taking into account relevant parts of the TPO Codes of Practice, she will determine appropriate redress.

While Ombudsman, Sporle has overseen the handling of an increase of over 50 per cent in formal complaints.