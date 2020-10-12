London dominates league for top price properties

Kensington Palace Gardens has been named Britain’s most expensive address, heading Zoopla’s list of the most expensive streets in the Britain for the 12th year in a row. Average house prices in the street are just short of £36m.

Coming in second, for the second year running, is Courtenay Avenue in Highgate, where the average price of a home is close to £19m.

Three new entrants in the list include Chelsea’s Mulberry Walk, which comes in eighth place and has an average asking price close to £10m, St Albans Grove in Kensington, ninth place with average property value of not much less, and Egerton Crescent, tenth at an average on the upside of £9.

Outside of London, Montrose Gardens in Leatherhead is the most expensive street, with an average property price of just over £6m.

Sevenoaks in Kent is the postal town with the most number of expensive streets (188), followed closely by Guildford with 183 and Reading with 179.

The country now has 12,545 streets where the average property value is £1m or over – an increase of 30 per cent on five years’ ago, said the property portal.

Of these, 4,707 are in the South East and 4,523 are in Greater London. By contrast, only 27 are found in Wales, 57 in the North East of England, and 114 in Scotland.