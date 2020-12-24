Latest restrictions leave housing market open

New, stricter, COVID-induced restrictions continue to by-pass the housing market.

It will remain open in a four ‘tiers’ now in operation in England, the Government confirmed this week.

‘This means that people looking to move home will be able to both continue with planned moves and view new properties to move into in the future’, said revised Government advice on home moving during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

‘Estate and lettings agents, removers, valuers and people in sales and lettings offices and show homes will be able to continue working’.

However, it is important that everyone knows local restriction and how to stay alert to stay safe, said the guidance.

‘We encourage all parties involved to be as flexible as possible and to be prepared to delay moves, for example if one of those involved becomes ill with COVID-19 during the moving process or has to self-isolate. It may become necessary to pause all home moves locally or nationally for a short period of time to manage the spread of coronavirus. We will let you know if this needs to happen.

‘If you are about to enter into a legally binding contract, you should discuss the possible implications of COVID-19 with your legal professional and consider making contractual provisions to manage these risks. You should not expect to immediately be able to move into any home where people have COVID-19 or are self-isolating.

‘Those renting a property, letting agents and landlords should be aware of and follow the government guidance on coronavirus and renting which contains further advice that may also be applicable such as on possession proceedings, repairs, maintenance and health and safety’.