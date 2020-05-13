Landlords free to conduct viewings

From today (13 May 2020) private landlords and letting agents may conduct viewings of empty rental properties, and of properties from which tenants are moving out voluntarily.

There are big provisos. Properties where tenants exhibit coronavirus symptoms or are self-isolating are excluded, as are those in which tenants are deemed extremely vulnerable and are shielding.

Where viewings do take place, they must be conducted in accordance with government guidelines on working in other people’s homes and social distancing.

Also from today anyone in England may move home provided they follow the guidance, said Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick. All buyers and renters will now be able to complete purchases and view properties in person, while estate agents, conveyancers and removals firms can return to work while following social distancing guidelines.

Tenants’ safety should be letting agents’ and landlords’ first priority, said the Government. And letting agents and landlords should endeavor to avoid ending tenancies where the tenant wants and is able to stay.

Where there is to be a change of tenants, if possible, necessary repairs, gas and electrical safety checks should be conducted in the period between a property being vacated and a new tenant moving in. If this is not possible and visits are needed to an occupied property, this should be done by appointment with measures put in place to ensure physical contact is minimised, for example with residents staying in another room during the visit.

Landlords should make every effort to abide by gas and electrical safety requirements, which continue to be of great importance for tenants’ safety. This may be more difficult due to restrictions associated with the coronavirus outbreak, for example where a tenant has coronavirus symptoms, is self-isolating or shielding. Under such circumstances, provided the landlord can demonstrate they have taken reasonable steps to comply, they would not be in breach. See further Health and Safety Executive guidance on how to deal with specific circumstances. Letting agents may also want to consider obtaining landlord and tenant consent for inventory clerk appointments to also occur before a tenant moves in or after a tenant moves out during vacant periods if possible.

Letting agents and landlords should take steps to ensure any properties are prepared ready for new tenants, this may include cleaning to minimise any potential spread of the virus in line with government advice.

Letting agents and landlords should consider how best to conduct tenancy check-ins for new tenancies agreed while broader measures remain in place, taking care to follow government advice on social distancing to minimise possible spread of coronavirus.

Letting agents and landlords are reminded of the temporary COVID-19 measures that adjust right to rent checks, temporarily allowing these checks to be conducted remotely. Lettings agents and landlords should consider other areas where in person payments, referencing or checks can be conducted remotely instead and take further advice if required.

‘We encourage all parties involved to be as flexible as possible over this period and be prepared to delay moves, for example if someone becomes ill with coronavirus during the moving process or has to self-isolate’, said the Government. ‘It may also become necessary to pause all home moves for a short period of time to manage the spread of the coronavirus. We will let you know if this has to happen.

‘You should consider whether you need to make provisions in contracts to manage these risks’.