House moves may go ahead during Welsh circuit-breaker

House moves already arranged and which cannot be delayed may still go ahead in Wales during its Coronavirus lockdown.

Guidance from the Welsh Government also confirms that ‘associated activities, for example, removals processes, property preparation, handover of keys, surveys and valuations can also take place in line with guidance on working in other people’s homes’.

But property viewings, other than virtual viewings, may not be conducted. Neither should surveyors enter occupied properties during the lockdown period. Vacant properties may be entered and street level surveys can take place.

‘This is the moment to come together; to play our part in a common endeavour to protect the NHS and save lives’, said the Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford when announcing a two-week ‘fire-break’ lockdown to run from 6pm on Friday 23 October until Monday 9 November. It will apply to everyone living in Wales and will replace the local restrictions which are in force in some parts of the country.

The Welsh Government will provide a package of almost £300m to support businesses, which will complement wage-support schemes available from the UK Government.

Tenant support schemes and rules concerning evictions remain unchanged.