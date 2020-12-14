Heating consultation on zero emissions

Heating systems in all Scottish new-builds approved after 2024 will have to be zero-rated for emissions, under a proposed New Build Heat Standard published by the Scottish Government this week.

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said the pace of decarbonising Scotland’s domestic and non-domestic buildings must increase significantly to achieve targets on climate change. ‘The New Build Heat Standard will be an important contribution to this to ensure emissions from heating and cooling our buildings fall close to zero.

‘We want to combine the action we need to meet the challenge of the climate emergency with our ambition to provide affordable, warm homes. We are seeking views from stakeholders on the most effective way to introduce this Standard to ensure it is deliverable and fit for purpose’.