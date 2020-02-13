Buy to Let Property Investors Planning Investment in 2020

Buy to let property investors are positive about investment in 2020, according to research from The National Landlord Investment Show.

The research found that 60 per cent of UK landlords and property investors who attend The National Landlord Investment Show are looking to make investment in 2020, among some other interesting insights.

While the general narrative presented by the press about the future of UK landlords has been one that is negative due to high regulations of the private rental market and uncertainties of the UK buy to let market within a post-Brexit context, this new research seems to contradict that viewpoint.

The general feeling from the research was one of positivity looking ahead to the future for UK landlords and property investors is prominent as over half (54 per cent) expressed they are making an investment in 2020 into property to plan for a pension whilst 27 per cent admit they are landlords and property investors to build for their children’s future.

Out of the 60 per cent of UK landlords and property investors who are looking to make investment in 2020, nearly three quarters (71 per cent) have expressed a preference to invest in residential property.

The findings further present a detailed insight into the portfolios of UK landlords and investors attending the show with three quarters (75 per cent) indicating they do not own their properties within a limited company.

Additionally, an increasing number of UK landlords and investors are showing an interest in commercial as well as residential investment opportunities with almost 1 in 4 (23 per cent) now confirming they own commercial properties in their portfolio.

Tracey Hanbury, Director and Co-Founder of The National Landlord Investment Show commented: ‘What this research has shown is that contrary to other opinions within the industry there are exciting times ahead for UK landlords and property professionals.’